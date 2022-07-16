…Arrest Indian Hemp dealer with 20 bags of Cannabis in Dutse Alhaji

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Abuja Saturday disclosed that the corpse of a victim abandoned at the AYA bridge in the Asokoro area of the metropolis on Saturday, is a victim of a fatal hit and run motor/motorcycle accident and not that of organ harvesters.

Also, the Police disclosed that following early investigation which also involved medical screening, the corpse was that of a male and not a female as generally believed.

Police Public Relations Officer for FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh while speaking on the development said, “‘Contrary to the erroneous news in circulation, preliminary investigation reveals that the discovered lifeless body on the AYA bridge is not that of “a female with some vital organs harvested “ but that of one John Daam a male staff of V.R Drilling limited of 5th Avenue Gwarinpa Abuja.

“He resides at Orange market Mararaba Nassarawa State and had left his residence for work on his Bajaj motorcycle when he was unfortunately involved in a fatal Hit and run motor/motorcycle accident leaving his lifeless body with severe bodily injuries. No vital organ however was harvested.

“Operatives of the Asokoro division upon receipt of the information as relayed by the Command Control room from a Good Samaritan, drifted to the scene, removed the body to the hospital where he was confirmed dead and subsequently deposited at the Asokoro mortuary.

“The investigation has been intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspect, while contact has been established with the family of the deceased.

“Once again, members of the public are urged to eschew the habit of reporting incidents falsely or out of proportion even as the police continue to do their best in ensuring that crime and criminality is brought to the barest minimum in the Territory.”

Meanwhile, operatives of the FCT Police Command have arrested an Indian hemp dealer and captured 20 bags of the illicit drug at Dutse Alhaji area of Abuja.

Confirming the arrest, the Police said, “On the 12th of July 2022, at about 11.00hrs Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command attached to the Ambush team of Dutse Alhaji Divisional Police Headquarters on an intelligence lead, stop and search intercepted a vehicle driven by one Abubakar Ishiaku, a 20 years old male indigene of kankara local government of Katsina State who has since been on the Command’s wanted List of Drug peddlers.

“The suspect who took to his heels upon sighting the policemen on duty on the said date Was re-arrested on the 14th July 2022 following painstaking investigation while 20 bags of Dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered. The suspects will be handed over to the NDLEA for prosecution.

“In the light of the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT CP Babaji Sunday wishes to reassure residents of the Command’s unflinching commitment to bringing crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the Territory.

He noted that the abuse of drugs and others substances is a major root entrenched in the perpetration of most crime and criminality, hence, the command will not relent in taking the fight against drug and substance abuse to its core and rooting it out while working in synergy with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“In addition to the above, the CP wishes to charge leaders of various spheres of social influence to maximize their platforms to speak against drugs and substance abuse and to without hesitation render meaningful information to the relevant authorities to rid our society of these miscreants.

“The Command has also caught the wave of unofficial write-ups emanating from malicious or attention-seeking individuals, targeted at promoting fear and apprehension in the mind of residents, suggesting that the Territory is under a high infiltration of Terrorists who are hibernating on mountain tops and hills.

“While the Police and Sister agencies are working relentlessly to rid the FCT of criminal elements, and to sustain the relative peace enjoined in the Territory, members of the public are strongly urged to eschew the generation or circulation of any message not from an official stable and to go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind.

“Complementing the above, residents are urged to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352”