By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday hosted three prominent politicians from the northern part of the country over the 2023 general election.

Wike earlier hosted the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari at his private residence in Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state and later went into a closed door meeting.

It was learned that the meeting was to woo Wike to work for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 elections.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the PDP governorship candidate of Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado, and that of Kano State, Mohammad Abacha, also visited Wike.

However, Lado who spoke to journalists after the closed door meeting they had with Wike, said they were on a courtesy visit to pay homage to their friend and brother.

He said: “We paid a courtesy call to our brother, the governor of Rivers State. Since the primary election was over, we have not been able to visit Rivers State to pay homage on him. That is why we are here to tell him that we are together as friends and brothers.”

On their level of preparedness for the 2023 governorship election in Katsina and Kano states and their chances of winning, Lado enthused that they were very prepared and sure of delivering the party and winning the elections.