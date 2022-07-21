By Nwafor Sunday

One month after the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu banned the activities and operations of commercial motorcyclists, Okada riders have reclaimed the Apapa expressway in the state.

In May, Sanwo-Olu imposed a ban on Okada from operating in six local government areas namely: Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, and Surulere. The total ban order also extends to all LCDAs under the listed councils.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the Governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.

However, when visited our Correspondent was astonished as to the activities of riders at the Apapa expressways in conjunction with truck drivers.

The expressways were totally blocked by riders who were dragging roads with big and mini buses.

Recall that on the 15th of June, 2022, the state government inaugurated an Anti-Okada Squad to join the police in enforcing the ban on motorcycles.

A statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the ban was in line with the Transport Sector Reform Law 2, 2018.

The commissioner said at the inaugural ceremony, that the Special Anti-Okada Squad would be reporting to the police.

“Individuals arrested ( riders and passengers) will be made to face the full wrath of the law in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018,” Oladeinde said.

A little focus on Apapa expressways: Why are Okada riders back on the expressways? Where is the Anti-Okada Squad in Apapa expressways? Have they been compromised? Are the riders stronger than the squad?

Something needs to be done, and it has to be done very fast, before Okada riders fully takeover the expressways in the state.