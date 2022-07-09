.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The love story of Boluwatife Bamidele and his fiancee, Ifeoluwa was, ordinarily, meant to blossom and bring forth offsprings. However, the nine years old love tale ended in tragedy as the two love birds succumbed to death over infidelity.

The two young lovers were engaged to one another on October 4, 2021 with a view to solemnise the relationship before Boluwatife traveled to Cairo in search of greener pasture and return to the country early this month to give Ifeoluwa a surprise birthday gift.

However, what was supposed to be a fun-filled trip eventually became a death trap for the two lovers.

It was gathered that on Sunday, July 17, Ifeoluwa set their house at Koka, near Osogbo, on fire after she found out that her partner is having an affair with another woman, which has allegedly produced a child, when she is yet to have one.

The young lady was said to have fled after commiting the said crime and was never found untill she was brought to the General Hospital Osogbo, dead allegedly by her lawyer.

According to one of their neighbours at Koka, Gabriel Adejare, “I met Ifeoluwa while returning from work bare-footed and in underwear.

“But on getting closer to the house, I discovered smoke from the house and quickly mobilise other people to rescue Boluwatife after we were told by Faith (Ifeoluwa younger sister) that he is in the building.

“We broke four windows to access the house to rescue and took him to the hospital in Osogbo, where he was referred to University College Hospita, Ibadan, Oyo state”.

Boluwatife’s younger brother, Bode, charged police in the state to investigate Ifeoluwa’s whereabout, saying her suicide story was deliberate act to shield her from prosecution.

However, in the early hours of Friday Ifeoluwa’s body was said to be at the hospital. On getting to the hospital, her lifeless body was lying at the morgue with the lawyer that brought her.

Although, Bode confirmed that it was indeed Ifeoluwa’s body, nobody disclosed the circumstances that led to her death.

However, the medium gathered that Ife relocated to Ilesa from where she communicated to her lawyer on the need to bring her in on Friday.

She was said to have poisoned herself before the lawyer could get to her and she could only hand over few notes to him before she lose consciousness.

One of the notes with Saturday Vanguard reads, “To my genuine friends that really love me and give listening ears. Mummy Fife, Dj Whizzy, Mummy Laurel, Mhiz Ammie, Adeoluwafemi, Dimeji, Odunola, Tiara. I love you guys and I am sending this to appreciate your love.

“Omobaba, VP, Alahusa, Fourty, my baby, Mummy love… Please ensure that Teebam’s legacy lives on including mine. Remember IFETIFE.

“I did not kill your friend, you all know I really loved him and I still do even to the point of my death. Do the finding everywhere Omobaba and Fourty especially. I am counting on you guys. Boluwatife will appreciate this so much”.

Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola had confirmed Boluwatife’s death, saying he was set ablaze by his fiancee.