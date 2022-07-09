By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nine people died on Thursday while 12 were injured in a motor accident involving 4 vehicles on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

Sector Commander of the FRSC, Hafiz Mohammed, told journalists in Kaduna that the accident occurred at about 5 in the morning on the Rigachikun bridge close to the Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex.

According to him, “2 DAF trailers, a Toyota bus and a Toyota Camry were involved in the accident which resulted from speeding, wrongful overtaking, and loss of control.

“The injuries they sustained included fracture, bruises and head injuries.The injured victims and corpses were taken to the St Gerard Hospital and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna.”

“Clearance of the obstructions caused by the accident is ongoing. We advise motorists to always abide by safety rules to save lives and property,” the sector ccommander said.