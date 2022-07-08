By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

At least eight (8) repentant Boko Haram terrorists were killed while one injured by an undetonated Improvised Explosive Device(IED), in the North East of Bama local Government area of Borno state on Monday.

Sources said the repentant terrorists, who sneaked out from Bama town allegedly transacted business of scrap metals with some Boko Haram terrorists in a market known as “Daula” located in the outskirt of Goniri village in Bama before the bomb trucked them.

The Ex-terrorists were among the 1,000 persons that were recently released and reintegrated back to Bama community and were resettled at Government Girls Secondary School Bama.

An Intelligence Officer told Zagazola Makama, A Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad while confirming the incident said the former terrorists recieved the Scrabs from their former colleagues (Boko Haram), who are still hiding in Sambisa forest without knowing that some of the items included an undetonated IED that was abandoned in the aftermath of Military Offenssive.

Sources said the transaction between the ex- Boko Haram and their former colleagues was not something new noting that in many cases when they provided them with scrabs, they exchanged it with food items, like maize, salt, Maggi and other non food items like clothing, petrol and medicine.

“After receiving the items, they will stay in the outskirt of Bama town to dismantled it pieces known as Ajakuta, before bringing them into the town to sell to their agents.

“They were in the process of dismantling the ions when the bomb exploded, killing eight of them instantly while only one of them survived with injuries.

“Some of them lost two of their legs, some were decapitated beyond recognition while some of them were shattered into pieces by the explossove,” the source said.