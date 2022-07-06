Tobi Amusan is the winner of the 100 metres hurdles in the 2022 World Athletics Championship held in Oregon,USA, to win $100,000.
•Tobi set a new record of 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals, then a 12.06 seconds in the final.
•She is currently worth $1.5million.
•She graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso.
•She was born in Ijebu Ode, Nigeria.
•She was the first Nigerian athlete to win a Diamond League Trophy in 2021.
•She was a silver medalist at the 2013 African Youth Championship in Warri.