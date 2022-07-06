.

Six students will represent Nigeria in the 2022 Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship for Students taking place this month in Disneyland, California, USA.

The students and two teachers are being sponsored by Zenith Bank PLC and Agusto Consulting Limited for the competition holding July 21-24.

They emerged after returning top scores and the fastest times during the national Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship for Students, MOSWC, organised by ReadManna Empowerment Initiative, a not for profit organisation that drives learning of current, practical and relevant digital literacy skills in schools and work environment.

The students are: Hammad Omotosho, of Aduvie International School, Abuja, FCT, who scored 1,000/1,000 in Excel 2019 in 10 minutes 11seconds; Joshua Olunlade of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State (Word 2019 – 1,000/1,000 in 10min 46Sec); and Gabari Rume Mamuromu of Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State (Word 2016 1,000/1,000; 11min 45Sec).

Others are: Adekoya Toluwani of Faith Academy (PowerPoint 2019, 1,000/1,000; 23min 18sec); Divine Ihonde of City of Knowledge Academy, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State (Excel 2016, 980/1,000; 28minutes 30seconds); and Aliyah Adunola, City of Knowledge Academy (PowerPoint 2016, 1,000/1,000; 29min 2Sec).