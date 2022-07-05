.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Armed men have killed five people in the Fobur community of Jos East local government area of Plateau State.

This is even as the State Police Command foils a kidnap attempt at the Jebbu Bassa community of Bassa local government area and saves the targeted victim from being abducted.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo in a statement in Jos, confirmed the two separate incidents saying the Command would not relent in fighting crime and criminality in the State.

According to him, “… On 22/07/2022, at about 2300hrs a distress call was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Bassa Division, SP James Yakubu from a concerned citizen that some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers were operating at the residence of one Mark Inkasu. Upon receiving this report, the DPO mobilized his men and raced to the scene. On sighting the patrol vehicle, the hoodlums started shooting at the police personnel. Our gallant DPO and team engaged them fearlessly, the hoodlums escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds.

“The CP condoles with the people of Fobur town, Fusa village, and the families of the five persons who were killed by yet-to-be identified persons at Jos East LGA on the 21/07/2022. He assures the families of the deceased and the entire local government that efforts are on top gear to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act for them to face justice.”