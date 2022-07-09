.

…as Ebony Life trains 128 in film making

By Bose Adelaja

No fewer than 38 film makers in Lagos State have benefitted from an interest- free loan aimed at expanding the entertainment industry in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, ‘Bukola Agbaminoja at the graduation ceremony of a new set of 128 film makers by Lagos State Government in partnership with Ebony Life Creative Academy, ELCA, on Friday.

The event was held at Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to her, the loan tagged “Film fund”, courtesy of Lagos State Government is to be returned to the government within two years. She said, “Lagos State is the entertainment hub in Nigeria and this is why the Governor is interested everyone in the film industry (film makers, marketers and distributor),”

According to her, eligibility for the loan include being a Lagos resident, tax payer and member of any registered association in the state.

She said the 38 beneficiaries have accessed the loan having completed the requirement as stated by the government.

She said the loan is open to only those who have a good script and have produced a quality film or documentary that have or will add value to the society.

Also, it is not meant to be used for other purpose aside film production, marketing and distribution.

The executive Secretary said the state government has approved some hectares of land in Ejirin-Epe for cite film city urging film makers to explore opportunities at their disposal to grow the industry. “The future of Nigeria is now in your hands, use your stories to promote love, peace and unity of Nigeria.” She added.

Theart Korsten, Head of School, ELCA, said the Academy is in its second year of adding value to the film industry by producing different talents, “this is easier because of the massive support from Lagos State government by making it’s facilities available free of charge. I thank the students for their commitment in driving this vision, “

Head of Lagos State Creative Industry, Mrs. Toyin Ogunlana, urged the graduating students to learn, improve and align with changes in the industry.

The event featured various awards for the Best Graduating students where the Best Film Music goes to Yemi Ogunmoroti.

The following films, Canvas, Father forgive me, Halimah and The Funeral, written, produced and directed by the trainees were screened at the event.