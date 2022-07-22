By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — At least 3,657 civil servants have been taken before the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, for prosecution for failing to be verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS.



Head of Service of the Federation, HoSF, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this when she appeared on the ministerial media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday.



She said a total of 61,446 civil servants in the core Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, had now been verified.



According to her, another 1,618 applicants were found to have used illegal or fake letters, while 874 officers have been suspended from IPPIS platform because they didn’t update their records as they are assumed to be ghost workers.



The HoSF also said about N180 million was being saved on a monthly basis, while between N1.5 billion and N2 billion was saved annually from the implementation of IPPIS.



She assured that the payment platform could accommodate the salaries of university lecturers who had since rejected it in preference for University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS, which is yet to pass relevant integrity tests.



Yemi-Esan noted that promotion of civil servants would not be automatic as only those who performed well would be recommended for promotion by the Office of the Head of Service.