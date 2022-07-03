.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A three years old boy simply identified as Prosper has reportedly died under questionable circumstances in a private hospital in Benin City when he accompanied his uncle Andy Okoli who is a security man to the place. His mother, Mary Okoli is calling for justice as she said she suspects foul play.

The boy was said to have accompanied his uncle to the private hospital situated at Wisdom Street Off 2nd East Circular Road said to be owned by a former Managing Director of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Uselu where he suddenly disappeared and his corpse was only discovered the following morning in one of the rooms in the hospital.

Okoli said she hurried down to Benin after she was called and that what she heard has remained a mystery which must be unraveled.

A staff of the hospital said “a security staff only about ten days ago, was coming to work with a minor who he said was his sister’s son. On the fateful day the little boy went missing and was later found dead in one of the hospital rooms and when we discovered it, we quickly alerted the police.”

A resident in the area alleges negligence as he said “When the security man did not see the boy, he did not raise alarm and when he eventually did, the body was not found until when a staff went into the labour room the following day”

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, Chidi Nwabuzor said the police suspected foul play and the security man and the nurse on duty when the incident happened are being investigated by the homicide section in the state command.

He said “the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Esigie Police Division Headquarters Benin City, and his police operatives moved to the scene and discovered that the hospital premises was well secured so he suspected foul play hence the security man and the nurse that was on duty were arrested and brought to Esigie Police station for questioning.

Shortly the news broke out that the dead body of the child was found at the hospital. The case file, suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of Edo State Police Command while the corpse of the child was deposited for preservation. Discreet investigation is currently taking place in the homicide section of the SCID.”