.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Three persons were reported dead in a church healing home in Osun state.

The deceased, Rasheedat Mufutau, 58, Anifowose Basira, 48, Abdul-Rahman Afolabi (infant), were said to be under spiritual healing in the church located at Ofatedo area of Egbedore local government area of the state.

Findings revealed that the incident occurred on June 28, 2022 at about 6am and one Taiwo Olaniyi, 42, head of a C&S Church, who is also tradomedical practitioner and his wife Kemi were arrested by police in connection with the incident.

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola said police is still investigating the mystery behind the deaths.

“It is true. Three bodies were recovered from the scene, a healing home belonging to a church, around Olofa Grammar school in Ofatedo.

“The head of the church and his wife have been arrested and are in police custody to aid investigation”, she said.