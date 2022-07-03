By Dirisu Yakubu

A wire fraud suspect, Fatade Idowu Olamilekan on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, has been extradited to the United States for allegedly stealing over Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand United State Dollars, $3.5M, worth of equipment in various cities in America.

Olamikekan’s extradition which took place on Thursday, July 14 was coordinated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, following a notice from FBI through the US Legal Attache for his role in impersonating various cities, state and academic institutions across the United States.

The suspect was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York for offences ranging from wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property and identity theft.

A statement signed by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren said the suspect was arrested on September 30, 2021, by operatives of the commission and his extradition trial commenced sometime in November, 2021 before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

On May 1, 2022, the Judge granted the request to extradite the suspect to the United States for interrogation for his alleged crimes.

Upon his arrival in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court.