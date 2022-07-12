By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – 227 newly recruited Police personnel have received orientation on what is expected of them in the discharge of their duties to curb crimes in their respective communities in Plateau State.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka who briefed the constables on Monday at the Police headquarters in Jos reminded them of the expectations the society has and charged them to be up and doing, giving their best to keep the communities safe.

CP Onyeka, according to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo reminded the recruits that only the best is expected from them.

He said, “We just received the newly passed out constables from the Plateau State Police Training School and the Commissioner just briefed them on their roles and responsibilities. We have about 227 of them here, some could not be here due to some reasons. All of them are going to serve in Plateau State.

“The Inspector-General of Police is encouraging very seriously community policing that is why all of them recruited from Plateau State are going back to their various local government areas to ensure effective community policing because they know their terrain so they can be able to give effective policing.

“The CP told them to be up and doing and know that they are to serve the people and the nation. With the training that they received, Plateau State should expect the best from the Police.”