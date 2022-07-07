Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Stakeholdersof the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Zamfara state have demanded a firm commitment from the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards ending the pervasive banditry and other waves of criminalities in the state.

The demand was made when Northwest officials of the party led by the National Vice Chairman for the zone, Salihu Moh. Lukman went a fact-finding tour to the state.

“The party’s stakeholders demand a serious commitment on deteriorating security situation in the State and the region from anybody vying for any electoral post especially the presidential candidate from the party to work for his success”, said Musa Mailafiya Madam, Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party.

The stakeholders however boasted to continue to win the state for the APC, noting that “Zamfara was APP/ANPP and now APC since 1999 and nothing can change that for the fact that all those that matter in the state politically are inseparably united in APC”.

On his part, Lukman pledged to convey their demand to relevant quarters immediately he completes the tour of the geographical zone.

Lukman who expressed satisfaction with the level of unity among party members in the state, also noted with delight the depth of their loyalty to the party.

Governor of the State, Dr. Bello Muhammad who was represented by the State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani thanked the Zonal leadership of the party for visit and assured them that measures were being taken concerning the security situation in the state.

