By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has appealed to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi that the time is not ripe yet for him to be the president of Nigeria.

Melaye, who made the appeal in a video published on his verified Facebook page on Friday advised Obi to wait for his time.

In the video, the former Kogi lawmaker could be heard saying, “I have listened to your postulations, I have listened to your arguments, I have listened to your deliveries, I have listened to your campaigns and I can say 90 percent of your campaigns are dwelling on reducing the cost of governance.

Vanguard News Nigeria