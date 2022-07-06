Ahead of 2023 election, a group loyal to the governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on the platform of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, has assured the national leadership of Tinubu Support Groups (TSO) that arrangement have been put in place to deliver the state for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by 100 percent.

The assurance came Tuesday when the Kogi state coordinator of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, visited the national coordinator of TSO in Abuja, Hon Jame Faleke.

While Ametuo is the group’s coordinator, the incumbent APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka is the national coordinator for GYB Network for Asiwaju.

In a statement released Wednesday in Abuja by the state coordinator, said the visit to Hon. Faleke was used to discuss some strategies on the 2023 general elections.

According to Ametuo, Kogi state APC under the leadership of governor Yahaya Bello has been repositioned and strengthened beyond the reach of opposition political parties.

The coordinator told James Faleke that governor Yahaya Bello was committed and has directed the group to ensure Kogi state is delivered 100 percent for Bola Tinubu’s presidency in 2023.

Ametuo said: “The visit is strategic in the sense that the foot soldiers of Governor Yahaya Bello are coming to pledge our support to ensure that our party emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential election.

“We have heard from our principal Governor Yahaya Bello and we are ready to work assiduously not to lose a single vote in Kogi state. We have assured our brother, Hon. James Faleke to be rest assured that Kogi will deliver Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 100 percent.

“We are using this medium to tell opposition political parties that Kogi is no go area where their Dubia plans can be executed.”

The statement, however said Hon Faleke, who is currently representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, was elated and commended the leadership of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju on the initiative.