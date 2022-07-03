.

—Says Peter Obi is best among presidential candidates

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 elections, the organized labour has said that the era of staying aloof and allow politicians to decide the faith of workers in the country is over as it is ready to take its destiny into its hands.

The organized labour has also described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi as the finest in all those aspiring to be the next president of the country.

General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Emma Ugboaja stated this in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja.

Comrade Ugbaja said that the two labour centers, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, are together in the resolve to salve the country.

According to him, “Workers have decided to take their destiny in their own hands and they have checked all round and came to the conclusion that the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is among the finest the country has ever produced.

“So it is not a question of unknown quantity, he has anticidents.

“His anticidents sits squarely well with what our aspirations were to have our workers engaged, to have the unemployed engaged, to justice come into play and to ensure the redistribution of our wealth of our country and to turn it into the wealth of everybody rather than the wealth of a few and to have the capacity to save after taking care of the needs of the workers to use in developing the country in the future.

“In our deliberations, there was single mindedness and unanimity that the way forward is to really reestablish the Labour Party which of course is a creation of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the working people of Nigeria. So there is always a time and a season. The moment has met the labour movement in Nigeria and there is no going back.”

Speaking on critic’s claims that Mr. Obi has no structure and that labour party is not prepared to win the 2023 election, the NLC scribe said that: Labour Party could have been said to be unprepared when the labour movement in Nigeria was taken the back seat and it is an open secret that they were operating without the blessings of the two Labour centres in Nigeria.

“Now the Labour Party is operating with the blessings of the two Labour centres, you can’t be more prepared than that, you can’t be more prepared than the people that have struggled over the years to engage government on key existential issues that have still not been addressed.

“Is it security? Is it production of petroleum products? Is it minimum wage or certainty of our manufacturing process? You cannot be more prepared than a man who has yearned and argued for a decent engagement and now has the platform to express that.

“On the point being raised that the labour centres should not engage in partisan politics, Ugboaja said that Labour has a written position on that:

“People can’t change the goal post, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has decided on that matter, so anybody saying that, should be talking from the baracks and we are no more in the military regime. We are in a civilian democracy and the highest court of the land has ruled on the matter and as far as we are concerned, we stand on the rule of law.”

Ugboaja further dismissed the idea of the party being embroiled in intra party crisis describing it as a none issue.

He said, “There is no crisis in Labour Party. Like I told you, labour party is our creation, the only crisis we had in the party was the two Labour centres not having confidence in operations of the Labour Party but that has been reconciled.

“We now have an understanding and a written agreement in the direction. Anybody still talking about crisis in the Labour Party is just a pigment of his imagination.”

He said that presently there is no disagreement among the key stakeholders on the resolve to seek for the presidency of the country in 2023.