Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

Ahead of 2023 general election, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, Monday, warned his 200 political appointees to be loyal to his administration, work for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or quit the government.

Sule’s warning which is coming on the heels of mounting apprehension in the state arising from the array of defections in the ruling APC at a meeting with all his political appointees, at the Government House said he has no intention to sack any of them.

While calling on the political appointees to ensure that their loyalty to the government of the state was total, the governor however decried the level of acrimony existing between different levels and cadre of the political appointees.

He pointed out that it has become necessary to call for the meeting because his administration will no longer tolerate a situation where appointees will be working at crossroads with each other.

“I don’t want to fire any of you. I believe that it’s important first to ask people out of respect, to either change their ways to be loyal to the government or quit the government,” the Governor said.

The governor explained that, it has become obvious that some of the political appointees do not see themselves as part of the administration, giving their loyalty outside of the government, adding, “What a reasonable and honourable person will do, if I am not loyal to somebody, I have no business working for that person. If you don’t think your loyalty is to the government, please be a human being and resign,” he directed.

Sule equally charged his political appointees to ensure that they mobilise the voters in their various communities to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and to register massively.