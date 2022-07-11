.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Former Presidential aspirant on the platform of National Rescue Movement, NRM, Professor Benedicta Egbo, has advised women to stop spending time complaining on social media, while doing nothing to bring about the desired change by doing due diligence as a people.

Prof. Egbo has also felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement in Abuja, Monday, she asked for the prayers of the Muslims, which she said has been strengthening the people and sustaining the nation despite the numerous challenges that the country has faced at this time in her history.

Egbo urged Nigerians not to despair, saying that a steadfast belief in the purpose of God shall prevail for the country.

According to her, with divine intervention and the continued support of citizens, Nigeria will undoubtedly overcome the challenges facing it.

The Professor of Education said, “As we approach another election year, I urge Nigerians to look to the future with hope.”

She also called on all Nigerians to heed the call for increased participation in the electoral process by registering for, and collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), stressing that “Nigerians must play their part in nation-building by electing credible persons to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.”

She said, “Our votes remain the loudest voice to good governance and the consolidation of the country’s democracy. We cannot afford to spend time complaining on social media while doing next to nothing to bring about the change we desire by doing our due diligence as a people.”

She however regretted the poor representation of women as Presidential candidates for the various political parties contesting in the 2023 elections.

Egbo said that it was time women were given the opportunity and a level playing field to add value to nation-building, even as she emphasized the need for women to run for higher positions of leadership.

Accordingly, she asked leaders in the country to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to reflect on ways to restore the people’s confidence in the system, as she maintained that years of poor leadership and mismanagement have in more ways than one, eroded the faith of Nigerians in the political class.