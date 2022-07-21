We’ll scale-up Voter Education on women’s participation — INEC

By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Federal Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, and the National President National Council for Women Societies Nigeria, NCWS, Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau, on Wednesday, urged all Nigerian women to avail themselves for all political activities in the country, particularly on getting their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

The duo stated this during a symposium to mark 100 days of the newly inaugurated officers of NCWS in office, themed: “Transition Politics: The Challenges and Prospects for Gender Inclusion in Nigeria”, in Abuja.

This was even as the NCWS boss specifically called on women to discourage their husbands and children from thuggery and other acts of electoral violence during the 2023 general elections.

Read Also:

INEC spits fire over PVCs allegedly buried in politician’s house

According to her, ”The 2023 General Election is seen by Nigeria women as an unprecedented opportunity to provide an up-to-date and accurate disposition to strategise towards participatory political leadership.

“Today is truly historic, because it is a call for Nigerian women to take their pride of place in this great nation, a nation of inspiration, a land of wisdom, the centre of excellence and a symbol of unity and tolerance. I am urging all Nigeria women to go out there and participate in the ongoing Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) registration.

“As mothers we should strongly discourage our husbands and children against political thuggery even as the country is faced with security challenges. NCWS is planning a nationwide sensitisation of Nigerians leveraging on the window of extension”, she added.

Lau, however, noted that the event was aimed at embracing the optimism of Nigeria women and an opportunity to provide an up-to-date disposition to strategise towards participatory political leadership.

“I sincerely hope that this interaction will strengthen our commitment to continue to work closely together in support of improved gender inclusiveness in political activities and other sustainable developments in Nigeria,” she said.

She listed their other achievements to include promoting economic empowerment for women, stimulating actions to strengthen legal and policy framework to end violence against women and girls, amongst others.

She added that the NCWS would partner with the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, to train 50 women in each state of the federation including the FCT, totaling 1850 women on skills acquisition.

The president also said that the National Council for Arts and Culture, would also support NCWS to train and empower more vulnerable women on skills acquisition to enable them contribute to National development.

MEANWHILE, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, who was represented by Mrs Jummai Idomije, encouraged women to change the narrative by ensuring that they participate in the PVC registration.

“The 2023 general elections are around the corner, go and get your PVCs and encourage others to do so. And we say no to violence during the election,” she said.

According to Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, women’s participation enriches democracy and makes it more responsive to the aspirations of the people.

Yakubu, represented by Victoria Eta-Messi, Deputy Director, Gender Relations Division, said the commission is stepping up Voter Education activities with emphasis on increasing women’s participation in the electoral process through sensitisation and mobilisation programmes.

Similarly, Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijani-Aliyu, urged the Nigerian women to insensibly beat the drums of advocacy for improvement in their welfare.

The minister, represented by Mrs Hadiza Mohammed, Executive Secretary Social Development Secretariat, called for inclusion in decision making and improvement in the living standard of the Woman.

“We must say no to marginalisation. We must press for increased slots in the National Assembly and Ministerial appointments.

”Let this symposium be to brainstorm on the challenges facing us in this direction and to find ways of surmounting them using the instrumentality of politics of inclusion and integration,” she said.

On her part, Mrs Ladi Bala, National President Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, urged women groups to continue to advocate for more women participation in politics, economy and appointive positions.

Vanguard News Nigeria