By Dirisu Yakubu

Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general election, Kodilichukwu Okelekwe has said the desire to uplift the living conditions of his people informed his decision to vie for the parliamentary seat.

In a chat with our correspondent in Abuja, Mr. Okelekwe said: “Mine will be a people-centric representation. It will be people-centred with emphasis on optimum results. I will do things differently. Those that were there before have done their best, I am here to talk about myself as I do not believe in campaigns of calumny. I believe in issue-based politics. Those who have been there have done their best, but you know where better is possible, you don’t look at good, where best is possible you don’t look at better.”

Continuing, he said, “I know that basically the job of a lawmaker are three: Law making, representation and oversight. But there are other things. Attracting physical infrastructure is good but there is much more than that.

“Take for instance, I am from Anambra central where our primary occupation is trading. As a Senator representing them, what can I do? What laws can I initiate to ensure that every obstacle to their trade is removed? These are intangible things you may not see but which are very important. It’s not like if you have attracted a road people can see the road but you can also initiate laws that can remove every obstacle to their business.

“Look at the current insecurity ravaging the whole of South-East particularly Anambra state. I must commend Governor Charles Soludo who is addressing the situation very well. I am sure that if he sustains the momentum the way he is going now, in the next three to six months, Anambra will be calm, there will be peace.

So as a Senator, it will be incumbent on me to work with the governor regardless of party differences to ensure that there is security because if there is no security, my people cannot trade because trading is their primary occupation.

He also expressed optimism of his chances at the poll saying, “my chances are very bright. I believe in the primacy of God in the affairs of men. I believe that if God will a thing, he will bring it to pass. God has done greater things in my life. Seeing me through this quest cannot be bigger that what he has done in the past,” he added.