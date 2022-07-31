.

John Alechenu, Abuja

A Pro- Atiku campaigner, Senator Dino Melaye has said the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, towers heads above shoulders over other aspirants in the 2023 presidential race because of his proven track records in his public and private life.

Melaye said this while addressing a crowd of party supporters who were gathered for the dinner, public declaration and induction ceremony of the Diamond Ladies in Politics, at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, on Saturday.

According to him, there was no basis for comparing Atiku with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu who is one of the front runners in the race because Atiku has proven over the years that he was better prepared to solve Nigeria’s problems.

Melaye who described the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, as a fantastic Nigerian dismissed him as a recent social media sensation who was earlier brought unto the national political stage by Atiku.

The former federal lawmaker said, “I am happy that everybody here is singing one son and that is Atiku for President. Many are already voting at the social media but INEC have no voting centre at the social media.

“Atiku supporters are real, they are original. You can see them and they have PVCs. We have two very important people contesting this election. Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

” Unfortunately both of them are very wealthy but there is a difference. Atiku is a billionaire with enterprise while Tinubu is a billionaire without enterprise. Atiku is a billionaire with enterprise because he has a history of physical business in agriculture, education, oil and gas, media, manufacturing and banking.

“But the other side (Tinubu) has money without enterprise. Atiku Abubakar Has met the constitutional requirements of the federal government that anyone who wants to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must be physically and mentally fit. I cannot say same of the other person (Tinubu).

“At 75 what is new that Atiku would be looking for other than to set the pedestal for the upcoming generation to have a life they can call their own. So this competent Nigerian that is highly mobile and administratively sagacious is coming to change the narrative.

“Obi is a fantastic Nigerian but he was not known nationally until Atiku identified him. Atiku is a talent hunter. Everyone who was a reformer in this country between 1999 to date was a discovery of Atiku.

“Atiku discovered Obi before keyboard warriors discovered Obi. Unfortunately election are not going to take place on the social media. It is going to take place at the polling units. And those that would vote are the people here. So it is now operation votes must count.

“Out of all the presidential candidates, he is the only one with Presidential campaign experience. All of them are running for the office of the president for the first time. From Kwankwaso, to Obi to Tinubu and others. Atiku has led this route before. He understands it and he will emerge victorious by the Grace of God.”

Earlier, Atiku who was represented by his daughter, Maryam at the event, appealed to Nigerians to turn out and vote in their numbers for the PDP.

She said, “His excellency Atiku Abubakar is all about the youths. So all the women and youths must get involved in nation building and most especially get involved in the forthcoming election. Atiku would take the country back to where it is supposed to be.”

In her address of welcome, the convener of the Diamond Ladies in politics, Princess Maimunat Wada, pledged to mobilise no fewer than 2 million votes for Atiku in the presidential poll.

She also said, ” With Atiku Abubakar on the saddle of leadership of the country, there would be inclusiveness of Nigerians irrespective of their tribal and religious affiliations.

“Atiku choice of his running mate, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his array of business partners, investments spread across the country and even the ethnic backgrounds of his spouses are clear testimony that he would be a true Nigerian president.

” As of today, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar remains the only candidate that has released a clear and unambiguous roadmap to economic recovery of the country. “

This, she pointed out simply means that he is the most prepared presidential candidate in the race.

RELATED NEWS