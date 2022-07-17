.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Youths across the 19 Northern states have vowed to propagate the leadership qualities of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, as well as agitate and ensure he wins in the 2023 general election.

They made the vow at the inauguration of 19 State Coordinators of the ‘Northern Youth Coalition For Atiku and Okowa 2023’ in Abuja on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Suleiman Ibrahim Kuta, the National Coordinator of the group said Atiku has the blueprint to redirect the economy, tackle insecurity and pilot the country back to its glorious days.

He explained, “The 2023 general election, unlike any other, is an election in which we can’t afford any mistakes because our survival as a people and as a nation depends on it.

“This is why we the Northern youths have taken it upon ourselves to not just identify the right candidate, but to also agitate, propagate and ensure that the right candidate emerges as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“After careful assessment, a decision was made based on factors such as fear of God, personal charisma, intelligence, experience, patriotism, inclusiveness and reputation.

“Only one candidate has all these qualities and that candidate is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCFR, (Wazirin Adamawa).

“Our decision is motivated by the fact that the country is at a very trying moment and there is an urgent need for a paradigm shift. As young Nigerians, we want to witness a working Nigeria, flourishing in unity, peace and progress.

“Atiku Abubakar is a man that would redirect our economy, he has the capability to tackle insecurity and corruption.

“He is named the ‘Unifier’ because of his reputation of being unbiased and always fair in his judgment which are perfect qualities needed to tackle the current insecurity and disunity raging our great country.”

Kuta assured that the organisation would not relent in its pursuit of good governance laced in fairness and equity.

“We are dedicated, we are determined and we are deliberate in our quest of ensuring good governance from May, 2023. We have a vision and mission of making sure we contribute our quota towards the actualisation of their Excellencies, Atiku and Okowa as President and Vice President, respectively.

“Our representatives from the 19 states and the FCT are here to strategise and map out an action plan that will carry our message to all the nook and cranny of our region,” he said.

The National Coordinator added that the membership of the group includes both male and female genders to have a perfect representation and balance for inclusiveness and wider reach.