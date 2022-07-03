—Says PDP presidential candidate has track record

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

DESPITE the abysmal performance of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Ekiti State governorship election, a former member of the House of Representatives, has said that the main opposition party has “a new formidable coalition for Atiku Abubakar.”

Honourable Arokodare, who was in the House of Representatives between 2003 to 2007, said notwithstanding the alleged former Governor Ayo Fayose’s withdrawal of support for Alhaji Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, the party in Ekiti is bigger than any individual, and would bounce back to reckoning.

Recall that the former lawmaker had warned his party ahead of the Ekiti governorship election that it would come a distant third after alleging that Fayose sold out to the All Progressives Congress, APC, by preventing a more popular candidate, Segun Oni, in the PDP.

He, however, commended the foresight of the PDP leadership and National Working Committee, NWC, for “aborting the Ekiti PDP mega rally after seeing through the subterfuge concocted to exploit the party.”

Arokodare, in a statement in Abuja, Sunday, described Atiku Abubakar as “a popular and national choice with a track record, political reach and outstanding achievements and who we must sell to Nigerians.”

He further said, “We are already building a formidable coalition of PDP’s old and estranged members, political interest groups and support organisations in Ekiti state for our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

While appreciating the efforts of the grassroots local government party leaders and concerned individuals who have allegedly distanced themselves from Fayose’s recent threats, the former chairman, house committee on communications, maintained that “Atiku Abubakar will receive significant support from Ekiti people that will shock everyone, but we must get it right from the onset.

According to him, “In the days and weeks ahead, we will bring together like-minds, win new hearts and bring everyone willing to work for our Presidential candidate.

“But in putting the past behind us, we must know that a few persons will never sincerely support Atiku Abubakar because they believe they can always dribble everyone for financial gain.

“The 2022 governorship election in Ekiti has shown that the PDP in the state is in urgent need of reorganisation and a new direction to regain our lost glory and momentum,” he noted.

Arokodare urged the party leadership to reach out and placate former governor Segun Oni, adding that “he remains the most popular and respected political leader in Ekiti State.”