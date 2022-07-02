Harps on importance of alertness in tackling security challenges

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has warned officers and ratings against getting involved with partisan politics noting that politics is for politicians hence Nigerian Navy personnel should stay out of it.

Speaking at the Second Quarter 10 Kilometres Route March held at the Naval Unit, Abuja, the Naval Chief said, “As you must be aware, we in the run up to the 2023 election year and a lot of political activities are happening. Do not engage in political activities. Maintain your non partisan ststus.

“Get your PVCs, go and vote on the day of the election for the candidate of your choice and go back to your base. That is the responsibility and civic right you have to play. Aside from this, anyone caught hobnobbing with or getting involved with political activities will be sanctioned”.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (CP-Plans), Vice Admiral Saidu Garba, the CNS said, “This route march is aimed at developing personnel physical and mental alertness to meet the dynamics of contemporary security operations.

“It is also targeted at fostering esprit de corps and providing an avenue for relaxation” adding “It is important to state that, operational efficiency and combat readiness are predicated on mental and physical fitness of the armed forces.

“Indeed, physical fitness and mental alertness are essential for combat readiness of Service personnel at all times.

He continued, “In the face of the current security challenges in the country, the need to keep personnel fit for operation cannot be overemphasized.

“That is why fitness and mental alertness are among the critical elements of the CNS policy thrust.

“Therefore, this Route March is targeted at keeping us fit for optimal performance in the discharge of our constitutional roles as naval personnel.

“It is therefore pertinent to note that the 2022 Second Quarter Route March is amongst other events aimed at achieving these objectives.

“Let me use this opportunity to draw your attention to the need to continue to be law abiding citizens and at the same time stress the need to maintain cordial and improved relationship with our civilian populace and relevant stakeholders.

“This is more so, that your duty to defend the territorial integrity of our fatherland will be meaningless if the Nigerian populace is not enjoying harmonious relationship with the Armed Forces.

“Similarly, we can only be proud if their safety and wellbeing is assured as law abiding citizens. On this note, I urge you to be more professional in the conduct of your 1 duties and day to day activities.

“Furthermore, 1 must encourage you not to engage in any acts of misdemeanor or taking the laws into your hands that could bring disrepute to the Service in the course of duty.

“The Nigerian Navy will continue to support you by way of providing all the needs to function optimally in the area of your responsibilities.

“Additionally, I enjoin you all to show dedication to duty and unflinching support to our democracy and constituted authority.

“As you are aware the NN Games is scheduled to take place in August this year. The Main Organizing Committee has been constituted in order to ensure a seamless organization of the games.

“The Competition is aimed at consolidating on the fitness level of NN personnel and identifying the abundant talents in the Service that can represent the NN creditably well in national and international competitions. I implore you to take the opportunity and participate actively in the Games.

Reiterateing the wise saying that, a healthy mind requires a healthy body to function properly, the CNS said, “It is, therefore, with sincere sense of responsibility and great pleasure that I congratulate each and every one of us for taking part in this Route March.

“For the participating personnel and serving National Youth Service Corps members, the Second Quarter Route March is an opportunity for you to showcase your mental alertness and physical fitness.

“I similarly charge you to ensure maximum participation in subsequent Route Marches which is a major exercise in the NN calendar of events.”

