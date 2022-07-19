By Gabriel Olawale

Group of lawyers, under the aegis of Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, LANBAT, yesterday said that some of the agitation against the personality of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu was as a result of his track record which is difficult to beat.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to kick start the mobilization ahead of general elections, Coordinator of LANBAT, Dotun Ajulo, said that having evaluated Tinubu along with other major contenders for presidency, his mien, disposition and patriotism placed him above others.

Ajulo said: “As a Governor, he was the only one among his peers who sustained the free education legacy even up to higher institution levels for Lagosians. He ran an inclusive government devoid of tribe, religion and belief, his ability to shop for good hands for effective governance is the high point of his leadership.

“Arising from our last meeting in Osun State, we discovered that as lawyers, with coordinated team of over one million Nigerians, we have decided to be proactive with our decisions towards shaping the future.

“In doing so, we are going to mobilize all Nigerians to vote en masse for a nationalist, patriotic, selfless and an astute socio-political engineer in the person of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

“His emergency will mark the beginning of a new future, where no man will go to bed hungry, where the ravaging insecurity will be brought to a halt, where the education and wellbeing of our citizens will take a positive leap.”