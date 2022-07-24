….Hail efforts so far

By Olasunkanmmi Akoni

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for 2023 general election, Bola Tinubu has commended the efforts of APC Professionals Council,just as he tasked them to intensify mobilization of more Nigerians at the grassroots ahead of the polls.

The former governor of Lagos State who spoke at the official inauguration of the women wing of the council at the weekend, said the professionals are the backbone of the country’s progress and development, calling for the inclusion in management of Nigeria’s affairs.

Tinubu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Tunde Rahman, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the council under its Director General, Seyi Bamigbade for its consistency in advancing the support base of APC in the grassroot, assuring that he will continue to identify with the council.

Also speaking, the wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Asia Ahmed El-Rufai, lauded the initiative of the council and its women wing for their zeal and commitment in ensuring that the party emerges victorious in the 2023 general elections across board.

According to her, women have a critical role to play in the country’s development and nation building, urging the women wing of the council to take the message of women inclusion to all corners of the nation.

Also speaking, the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, expressed optimism that the inauguration of the women wing of the council will open a new vista in women inclusion in politics in the country.

She also pledged the support of her office in the programmes and agenda of the council, noting that time has come for professionals to be included in the management of the country’s affairs.

Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Adewunmi Onanuga, said women wield a humongous number that can change the nation’s political atmosphere.

She said recent research indicated that women are better managers of both human and material resources, stating that giving women roles in leadership will result in tangible gain in fostering democratic dividends.

Earlier, the Director Women wing of the council, Ronke Soyombo, said the country will be missing a lot if the women are not given opportunity to be part of the country’s decision-making.

She said the women are not confrontational but advocating that they should be given a level playing field to serve their fatherland.