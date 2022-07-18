.

The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has described the consultative moves by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, as following in the footsteps of the President Muhammadu Buhari by his alleged alienation of the Niger Delta ex-agitators in his consultations, noting that the “blind followership” accorded the incumbent during his consultation days would not be repeated in the 2023 general election.

The Urhobo-born Mayor, speaking at the heels of a well attended nocturnal meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja the seat of power, said, the ex-agitators even though divided in their ranks then along personalities lines had followed President Buhari, worked for him and achieved results only for the then presidential candidate of the ruling party to renege on his promises to the former warlords adding that such misjudgement of character would not repeat itself again in the run up to the 2023 presidential election noting that, “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

The Gberegolor Ughelli South-born former warlord noted with dismay that the national leader of the broom party has been consulting people and groups across the geopolitical zones particularly in the North and South-West wondering if the Niger Delta region is not part of the zones former Lagos State Governor wants to rule over.

According to the vociferous Mayor who doubles as the national Coordinator of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, it is repulsive to see a man who claims to be a nationalist junket nooks and crannies of other regions leaving out the South-South in his bid to clinch the exalted office of the the country’s president while leaving out a major critical bloc.

He further stressed that even, the walls of guards around the Presidential hopeful discourage people from reaching him in solidarity and support adding that the people of Niger Delta are equally important and germain to his success at the polls saying no single region can produce the President of a country with over 200 million people and that candidate Asiwaju should reach out to all with equal attention and respect as he warned that the ex-militants are watching closely the activities of all the candidates of political parties vying for the presidency with the aim of choosing who to support.

He called on the APC presidential candidate to buckle up and do needful by visiting the former warlords, traditional institutions, and notable leaders and leaders in the region if he wants the votes of the people.

Ex-militants are not begging anyone for attention but would follow whoever accords the region recognition and respect. “Every segment of the Nigerian society is crucial to the enthronement of anyone in the presidency and we are following the activities of all candidates closely to enable us make our choice. If Asiwaju is truly a nationalist and statesman as people say, he should feel free to visit all nooks and crannies of the Nigerian society.”

“The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators would willingly follow whoever accords us recognition and due respect, come and let us discuss your blue print for the Delta region, brainstorm and decide who to support as the clock ticks. The era of blind follower ship in national politics is gone and we shall not repeat our past error when after working for you, we are levied to by your handlers to see or talk with you. Our region is a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project and we must be patronised by whoever means well for our region,” the Mayor maintained.