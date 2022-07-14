A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has criticized politicians who are against the Presidential/ Vice Presidential ticket of the APC in the 2023 elections, saying some of the prominent politicians, including governors and National Assembly members of the opposition political parties, criticizing the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima ticket on religious grounds, ” are just pretending to be Christians, because they rig elections and go to church for thanksgiving to cover up their misdeeds.”

Emami, who spoke onThursday after inspecting the progress of work at his APC pressure group campaign office in Warri, meant for the actualization of Tinubu/ Shettima Presidency and Omo – Agege/ Osanebi Governorship, noted that he was taught by his Christian parents that Christianity is anchored principally on showing genuine love to people, not preaching segregation and hate as,” being exhibited by politicians, who deploy ethno – religious trick to fester their selfish political nest.”

According to the Warri Chief and businessman, rather than dissipate so much energy on,” diversionary politicking, on the pretext of being Christian faithful, politicians and other stakeholders, should interrogate the personalities and antecedents of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as ex-governors of Lagos and Borno states, respectively and compare same with candidates of the opposition political parties.”

He added: ” Competence, which the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima ticket, represents, is what Nigeria needs from 2023, not the propagation of narratives that are inimical to attaining reasonable peace and development in the country.”

Emami said ” Is it Muslim – Muslim ticket that has made Warri, Sapele, Koko, and Burutu Ports not be functional all these years? Or is it a religious sentiment that has prevented the Ministry of Niger Delta, NDDC, DESOPADEC, and other relevant government MDAs from executing critical infrastructures such as Koko – Ogheye Road, Omadino – Escravos Road, shore protection, and land reclamation projects across the oil and gas coastal communities in the Niger Delta, particularly in Delta State? Or was it Muslim – the Muslim ticket that led to the wasteful abandonment of the multi-billion naira Gas Revolution Industrial Park, GRIP project at Ogidigben in Ugborodo, Warri South-West Local Government Area? Need not remind anyone of several other critical infrastructural projects in the Warri Kingdom and other parts of the Niger Delta that have suffered neglect in the past, whilst we had Presidents, Vice Presidents, Ministers, and heads of relevant MDAs that professed Christianity.



“The point is, let’s start judging people by what they can do, not based on their religious beliefs. I can boldly tell whoever cares to listen that His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised me that he will fix government-owned refineries, ensure the take-off of modular refineries in the riverine areas and other parts of the country, make Warri and other ports in Delta State fully functional, promptly address issues of land reclamation and protection in our coastal communities and restart the GRIP project at Ogidigben, among other vital projects, necessary for the socio-economic rival of the Niger Delta, including its visible urban renewal, if elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria next year, to bring our area up – to – speed with its contemporaries across the country and beyond.”