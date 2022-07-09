By Ademola Adegbite – Ibadan

As the Muslim-Muslim ticket issue continues to generate controversy among religious class ahead of Presidential election in Nigeria, the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, on Saturday, threw his weight behind it, saying there is nothing wrong in electing Muslim Muslim as President and Vice-President respectively.

Ladoja, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to shun religious acrimony as 2023 general elections are fast approaching, saying what matter most is for the best candidates to emerge during the elections.

Addressing newsmen at his Bodija residence, the High Chief of Ibadanland said there were many factors involved in electing Nigerian President.

“There are many factors involved in electing President. Whoever wants to be president and those working for him have to go extra miles. In fact, they will need more prayers as they are consulting.

“With all these efforts, God has the final say on who becomes the president. Chief MKO Abiola who was a Muslim was elected alongside his vice, a Muslim. We only need to pray that if Tinubu wins, it will not be like that of late Chief Abiola.

“I don’t see anything wrong in Muslim-Muslim ticket because I don’t intervene in religion matters. Muslims and Christians are from the same father. Some people are following Ismal while some are following Isaac which are siblings. So, what is now my own to be fighting for one among them? Even I don’t have time to fight with traditionalists. It is only God that knows his servants, so why must we fight over religion? All religions including traditonal religion preach love and good characters.

“It is only politicians that usually cause crisis with religion. If not for the crisis and killing in some parts of the country, we don’t usually think about the kind of religion someone is practising. But when gunmen started attacking churches and kidnapping clerics in Christendom, people started doubting their fellow brothers who belong to another religion.

“So, they are the cause of all these things. But God will intervene and make Nigeria peaceful again.” He posited.

Vanguard News Nigeria