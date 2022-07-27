…Says new electoral act hunting those who passed it

By Steve Oko

The Prelate of the Methodist Church, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Uche, has advised candidates seeking election in 2023, to stop unwarranted attacks against their opponents, and rather concentrate on educating Nigerians on how they intend to move the country forward if elected into office.

Bishop Uche who gave the counsel in a press conference in Umuahia, frowned at the attitude of some presidential candidates who he regretted, had been attacking another candidate instead of marketing their own programmes.

The cleric said that campaign of calumny was capable of plunging the country into avoidable upheaval, and advised politicians against setting the country ablaze.

” Let’s stop violence. Candidates should tell us what they will do for us. Campaign does not call for character assassination.

” I love one of them. If they tell him he doesn’t have structure, he will say yes. If they insult him, he will not talk back.

” He doesn’t malign others. If they say he has no followership he will say yes. He has never abused anyone.

” But my joy is that if you trace this young man from East to West, North to South, everybody is clamouring for him”.

The Prelate expressed confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a credible poll in 2023.

He said that the success and transparency of the just-concluded Osun governorship election, had boosted the confidence of Nigerians on the electoral umpire.

” I listened to the INEC Chairman when he said nobody can rig and 2023 election and I believe him. I also have confidence in the INEC Spokesman, Festus Okoye.

” They are men of integrity. The success of Osun election has shown that the New Electoral Act can work.

” It’s like those who passed the New Electoral Act are now regretting it because it is even working against them. They have realised that it does not allow for messing up. It has eradicated rigging.”