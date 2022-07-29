.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has advised security agencies against acts that could be interpreted as harassment of its officials ahead of next year’s general election.

INEC was reacting to the reported invitation of its Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in Edo State, Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem by the State Police Command over a matter not deserving of such invitation.

National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee at INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement on Friday said the Commission’s attention was drawn to reports that the REC was invited and detained by the Edo State Police Command in connection with matters arising from the recent primaries conducted by a political party in the State.

Okoye said; “The Commission can confirm that the REC was invited. However, the Edo State Police Command has issued a statement to clarify the situation, saying that the REC was only invited to provide insight into some technical issues regarding our processes and nothing more. He was neither detained nor is he personally under investigation as media reports suggested.

“While we welcome the clarification by the Police Command, we wish to point out that any other official of the Commission assigned by the REC could have provided the required insight. Alternatively, a visit to our State Office by the Commissioner of Police or his assigned representative could have achieved the same goal as has been the tradition in our collaborative relationship with security agencies.

“For emphasis, our REC in Edo State, Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, is a conscientious public officer and co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES at State level. He was the sitting REC when the last Governorship election was conducted in Edo State on 19th September 2020 which was adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

“Any action capable of creating the impression of harassment of our officials or infringment of the independence of the Commission must be avoided, especially at this critical period of our preparations for the 2023 General Election”.

