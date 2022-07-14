Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has called on Nigerians once again to come out and exercise their civic duties by casting their votes for the right candidates.

The movie star said this via a video shared on his Instagram page while lamenting that Nigerians who are yet to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) are part of the problem in the country.

Kanayo noted that Nigerians have the power to save the country by going to vote, rather than going to church or mosque to pray.

Highlighting the problems in the country, the 60-year-old actor pleaded with Nigerians, who collect money from politicians to cast their vote, to stop being cheap, adding that the state of the nation calls for urgent action.

Kanayo said: “Please stop being cheap by selling your votes; the current state of our country calls for immediate action if we must save our father land. People are being kidnapped and prisoners set free to go and continue their evil enterprise, the list is endless.

“You and I have the power to save our country. No one can do it but you. Do not say your vote will not count.

“First, go and perform your civic responsibility of casting your vote.

“Going to vote is better than going to church or mosque. Do not misunderstand me. If you’re going to church and there’s a security situation, how will you get there?

“Everything is not all about prayer, there’s no Jesus Name where they are voting, that is why you have been saying In Jesus Name and these guys have been doing the same thing.

“There is no voting on social media. It is a physical exercise. If by now you have not gotten your PVC, you’ve become part of the problem of this country.”