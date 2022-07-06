.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, yesterday warned corps members to desist from engaging in Local politics ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier General MK Fadah, handled down the warning during the closing ceremony of the 2022 batch “B” Stream I Orientation course, in Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

Represented by the Coordinator, NYSC, Ebonyi State, Bamai Mercy, the DG urged the Corps members “to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience which you imbibed during the Orientation Course” even as he expressed hope that the Corp members “will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of our fatherland.”

He enjoined the Corps members to “perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations.”

He said: “Furthermore, I enjoin you to undertake personal and group Community Development Service (CDS) projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the people of your host communities. I have received impressive reports on your participation in the entrepreneurial trainings conducted in Camp under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

“I encourage you to build on the skills acquired by availing yourselves of opportunities for post-camp training as this will go a long way in empowering you for self-reliance.

“On our part, we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you actualize your business dreams. I wish to assure you that Management will continue to explore avenues for optimizing the impact of the programme.

“My dear Corps Members, as you proceed to your Places of Primary Assignment, I urge you to be security conscious at all times. You should avoid acts that can endanger your lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and acceptance of car ride from strangers.

“You can be rest assured that Management remains committed to your security and general welfare. Accordingly, we are in constant liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders with the view to ensuring your safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year.

“At all times, you should be good ambassadors of the NYSC as well as your families and institutions of graduation. Therefore, you must be wary of acts that portray negative image of the Scheme, especially vices such as drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime and Advanced-Fee-Fraud.”

“At this juncture, I would like to reiterate our warning against unauthorized journeys and night trips. Travelling at night will not only increase the risk of accident, but also make rescue difficult. You are, therefore, advised to always cut short your trips from six o’clock in the evening and pass the night at NYSC Lodges, military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe. Furthermore, you should board vehicles only at approved motor parks so as to avoid falling prey to criminals.

“I consider it appropriate to once again appeal to Corps Employers to always accept Corps Members posted to them, and make the necessary provisions for their welfare. In addition, I urge you to mentor them properly to enable them develop their potentials. I also call on other stakeholders, including State and Local Government authorities as well as traditional rulers, to give the necessary encouragement to the Corps members.”