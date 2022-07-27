…To meet with Wike next week, Calls for Peace

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of 2023 general and Presidential elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Senate Caucus has begun a reconciliatory process with a bid to bringing everyone especially All aggrieved members on the same page.

Members of the PDP Senate Caucus as part of the peace and trouble shooting move led by the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, PDP, FCT, Tuesday night met with the Presidential candidate of the party and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Vanguard gathersd that the meeting which lasted late into Tuesday night and ended in the early hours of yesterday was designed to heel the wounds that were politically inflicted on some Stakeholders and members of the party prior to the primary election that led to the emergence of Atiku as the party’s candidate.

The meeting was also put in place by Senator Aduda led Senate Caucus to appeal to aggrieved members to sheathe the Sword especially after the emergence Okowa as the Vice Presidential candidate.

According to Aduda, the meeting has become very imperative in order to reconcile aggrieved party members ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A source told Vanguard that the Caucus would meet with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike next week as plans to have a reconciliatory meeting with him this week was not feasible as the caucus was informed that the governor was not in Abuja.

Recall that during the PDP Primary election, Governor Aminu Tambuwal had stepped down for Atiku and this did not go down well with Governor Wike, even as the selection of Okowa ahead of him as Atiku’s running mate also provoked him.

Also recall that a former National Working Committee, NWC member of PDP and Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom is not happy as he had questioned the way Wike has been treated, saying he should have been properly consulted on the decision of Okowa as the party’s Vice Presidential candidate.

However, Atiku has vowed to reunite the party ahead of the elections.

Also present at the meeting was the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.