…as Governor Abiodun promises revival of Olokola Deep Seaport

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As preparation for the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday appealed to the people of Yoruba origin to give maximum support to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure his victory at the elections.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke as the Special Guest of Honour at the 2022 edition of Ojude Oba, held at the Awujale’s Pavilion, Ijebu -Ode, noted that the people of the South West zone, and Nigerians as well, will benefit more if Tinubu is elected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu as the most experienced politicians among other contenders that deserved to administer the country.

The annual festival with the theme, “The Return of The Ojude Oba”, was attended by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun who was the Chief Host, his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, former governors of the State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel among others.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to make this rallying call on all true sons and daughters of the Yoruba race and pronounce that in the unifying spirit of the Ojude Oba celebration, it is my firm hope and belief that the Yoruba race will unite as one behind the momentous candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a proud son of the race and one of the most formidable and experienced politicians

to have ever emerged from Africa.

Yoruba Lo’ kan! Asiwaju Lo’ kan!”

He noted that Ojude Oba festival had grown in leaps and bounds under the watch of Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, having becoming a unifying symbol that cut across faiths.

Sanwo-Olu informed the gathering that governments of Lagos and Ogun States, would continue to collaborate in the interest of their people.

While recalling that the reconstruction of Ijebu-Ode/ Epe road was as a result of the synergy that exists between the two states, he added that his administration would extend the reconstruction of the road to Lekki axis of Lagos State.

He also said that the on going rail project embarked upon by his administration would terminate in Ogun State.

“As a proud son of Lagos, it is personally very pleasing to be in this colourful ceremony among my Ijebu brothers and sisters. We the peoples of Lagos and Ogun share a long historical and

cultural bond, shaped by the same forces and experiences, nourished by the same waterways, and living up to the same Omoluabi standards and ideals”.

“This was what spurred my brother Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and I, in 2021, established the Lagos-Ogun Joint

Development Commission, to collaborate on key areas of mutual benefit and development, and accelerate socio-economic growth for all our communities and our people”.

“The road network linking Ijebu-Ode, Epe and Lekki is yet another concrete manifestation of our collaboration – Ogun State has completed their own stretch, while we will complete our own end this year, opening up new commercial and logistics opportunities in that axis, and positively impacting the lives of our people, many of whose daily lives cross our joint borders,” he added.

Abiodun in his remarks said that his administration’s is committed to the revival of the Olokola Deep Seaport project.

“Let me formally announce the revival of the Olokola Deep Seaport in Ogun Waterside area of our state, this is in line with our transport master plan. And the promise I made to our people and our father, the Awujale, is that the port will be built in his lifetime and we will commission that deep sea port,” he said.

He noted further that it was imperative for every son and daughter of Ijebuland to take the opportunity of the festival to plan for the continued development of Ijebu-Ode, Ijebuland and the state, said that his administration would continue to put in place measures that would help to develop the tourism sector.

The governor restated that his administration would not develop any part of the state at the expense of the other, disclosing that his administration had been able to deliver over one thousand five hundred affordable housing units across the state, reconstructed over a thousand classrooms, renovated over a hundred primary healthcare centers out of the two hundred and thirty-six targeted.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Planning Committee of the festival, Wahab Osinusi, thanked God for the return of the festival after a two year break.

He urged the people of Ijebuland to be mindful of the security challenges confronting the nation, remain calm, peaceful and law abiding throughout the duration of the festival.