By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Network of Clergymen in Nigeria, NCMN, South -South zone has backed the choice of former governor of Borno state Kashim Shettima by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen Bola Tinubu as his running mate.

A Statement released to journalists in Benin City by Coordinator of the group in the region Pastor Joseph Francis and his deputy, Apostle Odion Ebodaghe said they align with the former governor of Lagos state’s consideration of what would remake Nigeria and not religious sentiment as the basis for the choice.

He said the group had insisted since Tinubu officially declared his ambition to contest for the party’s ticket that his ambition was divine and that he would clinch the party’s ticket.

“That divine mandate is not complete yet until he enters Aso Rock as the president of Nigeria come 2023.

“Tinubu has again demonstrated that he has a full grasp of what Nigeria is and what it wants as a country by choosing Shettima as his running mate.

“Borno state is working today because of the legacies Shettima laid that are being followed by his successor Governor Babagana Zulum.

“It is also on record that Shettima is a detribalised Nigerian as record has shown that even as governor he worked with people from different parts of Nigeria irrespective of religion or ethnic background.

“What Nigeria needs now is people who can rethink Nigeria and bring it to its needed prosperity and that is what Tinubu and Shettima combination represents.

“We have had Christians in the past both at the front seat as presidents and as Vice Presidents. What spectacular difference did they bring to the table? If they had done well, Nigeria would not be where it is today which the current government is trying to change and by the grace of God, Tinubu and Shettima will conclude and take Nigeria to where it should be.”