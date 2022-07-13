Hon. Daniel Reyenieju

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The former lawmaker who represented Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has called on the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to immediately intervene and resolve all issues arising from the recently concluded primaries and reunite aggrieved members.

He said the present ruling party at the federal level has performed abysmally in all facets of national life and politics and should ideally be rejected in next year’s general elections but the PDP must put its house in order to achieve a very formidable and cohesive team so as to be assured of routing the ruling party from power next year.

According to Reyenieju, the different primaries which were recently conducted including the presidential one have no doubt popped up different issues and disgruntlement within certain groups and individuals such that they may be harboring strong reservations that may not augur well for the party; and many of such persons and groups may have made enormous contributions to the party such that they are not being assuaged will leave them to remain with their ill feelings against the party during elections, and with potentially negative consequences.

“Such possibilities may not be good enough for the desire of our party to win next year’s elections, particularly that our elections as epitomized in the just concluded Ekiti governorship election is now on the fast lane of perfection where all votes now count with electoral maleficent and their agents no longer having any role, nor use” he added.