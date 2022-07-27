By Vincent Ujumadu

THE presidential candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Peter Umeadi has urged the political class to respect the ballot in 2023 so that voters would elect the Nigerian president they desire.

Speaking in an interview in Awka, Umeadi who was a former Chief Judge of Anambra State promised to reposition the country in four years if elected the next president of Nigeria.

He also promised to run an all-inclusive government that would cater for the security and welfare of all Nigerians.

He said: ‘Though I am an Igbo man, I want to be a detribalized President and I want all Nigerians to see me as that, “I want them to follow me and trust me and together we will reposition our dear country Nigeria within four years.

“I stand out to serve with courage, honesty, zeal, enthusiasm, loyalty and in all things to be guided by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2019 and later emerged the presidential candidate of the party and I am happy with the support I am getting from Nigerians at home and in Diaspora.

‘It is heartwarming that since I emerged the candidate of APGA, no month has passed without one notable person or group or coalition of groups visiting me to declare support for me” .

Umeadi, who is currently a Professor of Law at the University of Nigeria, said it is necessary for the South-East to negotiate political power with other geopolitical zones in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The constitutional democracy, which we practice stipulates that the political party is the vehicle through which everyone shall pursue their political aspirations.

“On my part, since 2019, I urged the people of the South-East geopolitical zone to start negotiating political power with other geopolitical zones ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I have also urged the political class to respect the ballot as cast by the electorate during elections and I have always emphasized the need to uphold the rule of law as the cornerstone for the development of our country, Nigeria.

“In all modesty, I would say all the work I have done since I joined APGA and the antecedents upon which I started, have yielded good fruit,” he added.