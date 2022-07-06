By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja—WITH less than two weeks to the deadline for finalising party presidential running mates, the Coalition of Northern Youth Leaders, CNYL, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, against any plan to reject their nominee for vice presidential slot.

Briefing journalists in Abuja yesterday, the group’s leadership warned that failure to adopt their nomination of Dr Ibrahim Bello Daudu as Asiwaju’s running mate would attract heavy backlash from Arewa youths.

The Coalition’s President, Mallam Suleiman Musa, also said any attempt to turn down their request would prove “politically catastrophic” for the party.

The apex Arewa youth leadership organization advised the APC and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu not to risk the loss of a critical electorate in the North.

He said: “The youth demand that the vice presidential slot should go to a young person, not more than 50 years.

“For the avoidance of a choice confusion, we forwarded the name of Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda (El Dabi) for consideration and adoption by the APC.

“Because Dr. Dauda’s capacity, readiness and credentials are impeccable, there are no issues as to his capabilities and qualification. It is our hope that the APC will yield to the youth demand.

“It however appears that some interests who feel it should have been them are bent on jettisoning the youth partnership with the APC. And we dare warn that it will be politically catastrophic as many youths and youth groups may be forced to throw their support elsewhere.

“To this end, we advise the APC not to risk the loss of a critical electorate. The party should adopt the youth candidate and see the youth take over the campaign and deliver the candidates. This is the firm demand of the youths, and the Coalition of Northern Youth Leaders hereby re-echoes it.”

10,000 APC women mobilise support for Tinubu, demand VP slot

Meanwhile, no fewer than 10,000 women in the All Progressives Congress, APC, have mobilised support for the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the party.

The women, acting under the aegis of APC Nigeria Women in Politics, however, urged Tinubu to consider a woman as his running mate in the forthcoming presidential election.

Speaking to journalists at a mobilisation rally held at the Unity Fountain demonstration ground in Abuja yesterday, the national convener of the APC women’s support group, Princess Bolanle Kazeem, explained that the women decided to support the former Lagos State governor because of his leadership qualities.

She said the group, with members from across the 36 states of the country, was tired of politicians who promise to provide good governance to the masses during electioneering campaigns but end up deceiving and disappointing them.““She noted that Tinubu had a good track record in the provision of security and infrastructure as well as management of Lagos State economy for collective prosperity.

“We, the women, have agreed and are ready to give our time and support to our father, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. As APC women, we will garner and produce for him about 40 percent of all the votes cast in the presidential election.

“We believe he can be a good president and take Nigeria to the next level. That is why we are bringing ourselves together to canvass and mobilise for him and to vote for him.

“In the areas of insecurity, economy, and infrastructure, we know Asiwaju has done this in Lagos and they are the smallest things for him to do for the nation,” she said.

Kazeem also said the APC women’s group expected that Asiwaju would fully implement the 35 per cent affirmative action for women inclusion in politics in Nigeria.

She said: “We are expecting 35 per cent of Asiwaju’s cabinet to be made up of women, but if we get more than that, we don’t mind.

”I want to say that the women in the country want a female vice president. Let the party give us the VP position. We are making this demand on Tinubu too, because we know he has sympathy for women.”