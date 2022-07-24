,

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna state Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Malam Hayatuddeen Lawal Makarfi has said that come 2023, his administration would ensure that development is geared towards expansion of the cities and towns for economic viability and growth to attract local and foreign investments across the state.

He spoke to select journalists in Kaduna weekend, on his plans to revamp the state in order to regain it’s prestigious status, once he becomes the state Governor in 2023.

According to him, his mission is to make Kaduna an outstanding economic centre not only in Nigeria, but in the entire Africa.

“My main aim is to leave a legacy that will serve as a model for any government that means well to it’s subjects in the following sectors; environment, economy, infrastructure, education, health, governance and most of all peace and security which I hopes to achieve through equity and justice to all,” he said.

He reiterated that he intends to actualize his vision of creating the people’s regime which translates the dream of the people of Kaduna state to have a government that will tilt the policy tradition towards human capacity development through inclusiveness and effective response to their demands.

“My target is to leave an outstanding legacy in the state and that can only be

achieved by focusing on developmental projects and a human capital based policy that can add value to the lives of the masses,” he said.

“There are ways I believe I can change the narrative in Kaduna to have a better transformation, stability and prosperous economic key sectors.Our plan involves how to marry the policy adopted by the PRP government in 1979, which translated into immeasurable achievements, with the developmental research findings that features the present needs in the state’s economic sectors.”

“I hope to treat each of the aforementioned sectors in the following passion:Governance: “Style that is typical of the PRP principles and programmes, which is currently positioned to hand over political and economic power back to the people where it truly belongs, We are proudly reintroducing the people’s government ,” he said.

On evironment, he said “with the emerging realities of global warming, we plan to adopt all measures to prepare our dear state”.

“The economy , “this has to be proactively set on an speedy recovery mode

based on small, medium and large scale industrialisation, as well as

deliberate recapitalisation of the businesses and local investors; it has to become the economic hub of West Africa”.

“Infrastructure; “development would be geared towards expansion of the cities and towns for economic viability and growth to attract local and foreign investments across the entire state”.

“Education; “policy shift would be anchored towards job creating skill sets,

thereby reforming the challenge of unemployable graduates to abundant

creative and skilled graduates”.

“Healthcare, “reforms of this sector will focus on preventive healthcare,

highlighting the correlation between nutrition, lifestyle, exercise and improved well-being. To Upgrade existing Primary Health Care centres While introducing a policy proposition to heavily invest in healthcare with a view to ending medical tourism in 4 years”.

“Peace and security: “the only true way out of the current abysmal insecurity

situation effective social justice system reform, that will usher in a new wave

of unity, patriotism and nationhood in the hearts and minds of the good

people of the state and Nigeria and not by the bullet”.

The governorship hopeful who expressed optimism about winning the election, explained that “fortunately, the young people represent a significant proportion of about 80% of the entire population in the state and will definitely vote a candidate that represent them, who is more familiar with their needs.”

“We are quite optimistic we shall win this election for the fact that we are different from what people are fed with, as well as unique in such a way that some might see us as nonentity but, unknown to them we hold significant values unveiled .”

“Going by the opinion poll of the people in the state, it’s certain that people are tired

of the status quo, as well as the set of people that have been ruling the state for

the past 23 years and definitely need a change,” he said.

He also reiterated the need for the young people to come into their senses, so as to have a government of their own, by themselves instead of a government by some folks that ride on the back of youth to attain the position of power and continue to manipulate their intelligence.

“An interesting thing about our team is that, it comprises young professionals that

are well educated and morally sound who can represent the state in any relevant aspect worldwide and be respected as an authority in that aspect,” he said

The PRP Gubernatorial candidate who announced Mr. Shak Steven Umaru as his running mate, appealed to youth in the state to make sure they get their Permanent Voters’ Cards so as to avoid disenfranchising themselves from voting in the forthcoming general elections.

“I call on all the eligible voters especially youth, to endeavour to get their PVCs

rightly as doing that will make them count in my course of emerging as Kaduna State Governor come 2023,” he said .