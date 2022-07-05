…Woos support for Jandor

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Peoples Democractic Party, PDP chieftain and Lagos West Senatorial Candidate, Segun Adewale, popularly called Aeroland, has expressed confidence that the party has a good chance of winning 70 per cent of elective positions including Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly in the state and the presidential election in Abuja in 2023 general polls.

Meanwhile, Aeroland, called on the party faithful and aggrieved members to rally support behind the party’s Guber candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Aeroland made the call while reacting to the fallout of the party’s State and National Assembly primaries where some candidates who lost out during the primary exercise have threatened to defect alleging the interference of Adediran, popularly called Jandor in the process of submitting candidates list to the party’s headquarters.

The former Lagos PDP chairman absolved Jandor of any wrongdoing, maintaining that his findings across the Local Governments revealed that concessions were made to unify all the tendencies in the party to present a formidable team that would entrench unity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

While advising Jandor to seek genuine reconciliation with aggrieved members, Aeroland expressed his desire to sustain his peace initiative in the party.

Aeroland recalled that despite the odds against Jandor, he was still optimistic about picking the party’s ticket, reaching out to party chieftains, and touring the nooks and crannies in Lagos adding that Jandor’s emergence was divine.

He said: “I believe God has a hand in Jandor’s emergence as our party’s candidate because if Buhari had signed the amended Electoral Act, Jandor and so many of us wouldn’t have gotten the ticket as it would have allowed the statutory delegates to vote during the primaries. He was passionate about his desire to get the ticket and as fate would have it, divine providence also worked in his favour”.

While advising the party faithful to shun actions that would polarize the party, Aeroland, expressed confidence in the party’s ability to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in 2023.

“Lagos PDP chieftains and supporters must unite and align its resources to defeat the evil government of APC in Lagos and Abuja.

“We as a party, cannot afford to bicker while the APC is strategizing on how to rig elections.

“As a long standing stakeholder in the party and a contestant in the coming election, it will be insensitive and politically naive to dismiss concerns that threaten the cohesion of the party ahead of the general election in 2023.

“Therefore, I am using this opportunity to call on all Lagos PDP members to shun their differences and queue behind the party’s flag bearer to win for the party come 2023.”

According to him, Jandor had demonstrated an enviable virtue by seeking peace even when fate had smiled on him to become the candidate of the party against all odds.

Aeroland recalled that Jandor had no single excutive at the ward, local government and state-level when he came into PDP.

He further stressed that the current crisis would have been avoided if the Deji Doherty group had listened to good counsel by going for consensus before the primaries.

While asserting that the foundation for the current crisis had been laid during the state congress, Aeroland, expressed confidence that the party will overcome its current challenges to win the 2023 general elections.

He continued: “My advice to aggrieved members of the party is to sheathe their swords and look at the bigger picture. Lagos PDP’s chances of winning Lagos and the general election have never been this good.

“We have a good chance of winning 70 per cent of elective positions including Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly in the state and the presidential election in Abuja.”