BY Victoria Ojeme

International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), has called on political parties to prioritise material and financial resources to women and Youth candidates who emerge from the 2022 primaries.

IRI and NDI made this known while giving recommendations on the actions of electoral stakeholders to prepare for the 2023 polls.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Regional Director, Central and West Africa, NDI, Mr. Christopher Fomunyoh, said the 2023 elections present a significant opportunity to consolidate Nigeria’s democracy.

Some of the recommendations said that INEC should invest in assisting internally displaced persons (IDPs) to transfer their registration area to their new location so that they can vote.

*The government should resolve the academic staff of Union of Universities strike. Notting that it is critical for security, as young people unable to study could be easily recruited into cults, gang, or order groups that could contribute to electoral violence.

IRI and NDI also said if the presidential election turned out in a runoff manner, the development will be adding complexity to the 2023 elections.

Fomunyoh also said the 2022 Electoral Act passed in May, enjoyed wide stakeholder support and has elevated public confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) commitment to deliver democratic elections in 2023.

He added that by receiving funds and organizing party primaries earlier, INEC is better positioned than in past elections to take on the logistical and administrative arrangements necessary to organize elections for 85 million registered voters.

Fomunyoh further said the 2022 Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial elections, the first elections held since the electoral law was passed, demonstrated the positive impact of initiatives implemented by INEC since 2019 to improve results transparency, including the introduction of the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and elimination of voting points.

He stated that other improvements included the adoption and proper configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation, which has quickened the voting process and reduced tensions in polling units.

Speaking on electoral reform, a member of the delegation, Bernadette Lahai, said if fully implemented, there is broad consensus among Nigerians that the 2022 Electoral Act will significantly enhance the credibility of electoral processes.

“The Act clarifies electoral timelines, allows for the use of technology in voting and collation processes, and increases the transparency of results.

Other improvements include requiring the election budget to be released to INEC at least one year in advance, granting INEC wide discretionary powers, defining overvoting based on the number of accredited as opposed to number of registered voters, and limiting circumstances under which political parties can substitute candidates.

“INEC’s initiatives to deregister political parties and increase the number of polling units have also reduced some complexities of voting seen in past elections.

Experts noted that the widely supported National Electoral Offenses Commission Bill could pass before the 2023 elections, but there may not be enough time to operationalize the bill before the polls,” Lahai said.

On the transparency of election results, Lahai said the 2022 Electoral Act mandated INEC to maintain a database of publicly available election results.

“To comply with this measure and enhance the transparency of results, INEC is now requiring polling unit-level officials to transmit photos of the results posters so that they can be uploaded on the IReV website.

The IReV was commended by nearly all stakeholder groups with whom the delegation met because polling unit-level results are made available to the public in real time. Citizen observer groups noted, however, that the photos uploaded to IReV are not always legible, available in due time, or in a format that can be digitally analyzed.

Observer groups are also advocating for the expansion of IReV to include images of registration area (RA), LGA, and state level results forms. Stakeholders hope that adding these tools will increase confidence in the credibility of the results; however, concerns remain about whether the IReV will work under the strain of a national election.

The delegation also commends INEC for disaggregating voter turnout by the number of permanent voter cards (PVCs) collected and by registered voters for each LGA and polling unit for the Osun election,” Lahai added.