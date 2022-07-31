By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Augustinian Centre for Advocacy, Justice, and Peace, ACAJP in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has organized a day of sensitization, awareness, and capacity-building training on youths’ participation in the electioneering process for youths in Plateau State.

The group, which emphasized effective voter education for the youths, carried out the event under its initiative for citizenship engagement.

Addressing participants at the event held at the St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Rantya, Jos, the National Coordinator of ACAJP, Rev. Fr. Emeka Obiezu, said that youths who are the leaders of tomorrow and the backbone of any society ought to be more proactive and get actively involved in the political process to help drive the process of good governance.

He charged the youths to ensure they register and obtain their PVC to enable them to exercise their franchise in 2023, lamenting that “investigation has shown that the North Central youths participate less in elections.”

The Parish Priest of the Church, Rev. Fr. Fredrick Wukari added the youths need to be involved because “considering the challenges and the difficulties in regards to leadership, it becomes sacrosanct to engage the youth and to get them informed.”

He also decried what he termed as the high level of “lackadaisical attitude on the part of the youths. Some are nonchalant, some are not bothered while after elections, they are quick in condemning the entire system that leaders are not doing well.”

The representative of INEC, Mr. Datong, reminded the youths that registering to get their PVC was not enough but they are required to vote on election days as a part of their civic duties, explaining that both accreditation and voting would be done at the same time with the aid of the BIVAS technology.

He advised, “… after casting your vote, you have the right to stand and protect your votes with caution, don’t cause confusion there but observe as your vote is being counted because if you do anything strange, your unit will be canceled… The new electoral law now gives the room to transmit results electronically so that the voter can as well have access to the result after the election.”

A participant, Blessing Tanimu expressed delight at the knowledge gained and encouraged her contemporaries to use the PVC to enthrone good governance as the era where votes do not count has passed.

