The ex-militant Founder of Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, has said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, is defrauding Nigerians with lies.

Dokubo said this, Tuesday, on Facebook via his Dokubo Asari Justice Foundation page, adding that the OBI-dient movement of the former Anambra State governor cannot succeed “because it is going nowhere”.

Dokubo claimed that Obi cannot contend at the polls against his counterparts from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP — Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, respectively.

He also downplayed hisObi’s achievements as a governor, saying the money he saved was child’s play to what Governor Nyesom Wike (of Rivers State) spends.

Dokubo said: “There is a scammer in town. Peter Obi is a scamming people with lies and people are believing him.

“This is nauseating. Peter Obi was a governor of Anambra state for eight years.

“Anambra State is one of the advantageous states in Nigeria because of the people. They have Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi. These are the biggest goldmines in Nigeria after Lagos, Port Harcourt and Aba.

“They said he saved seventy-something billion. What is seventy-something billion? The money that Wike toys with in Rivers.

“How would you compare Obi with Tinubu or Atiku? What is his antecedent? Lies. You are showing documents. Who showed that you rejected the lands? All these small small [sic] scams, who dem wan do naw [sic]?”

