By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Youths Parliament, in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has organised a mega mobilisation and sensitisation programme on the need for residents of the state to collect their Permanent Voters Cards ahead of 2023 elections.

This was part of efforts to capture more eligible electorate ahead of 2023 general elections in the state.

The mobilisation which commenced Saturday at the Volleyball Court, Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba Ibadan, witnessed a massive turn out.

Addressing the newsmen, Speaker, Oyo State Youth Parliament, Israel Fawole, noted that for Nigeria to escape the perplexed stage it met herself, every citizen must rise to the situation by involving in the electoral process

According to him:, “We are here to mobilize and sensitize the youth on the importance of the voters registration that’s closing tomorrow, it’s only through voting Nigerians can have a good governance.’

“Every body must become active citizens by involving in the electoral process, Target is to get more people being registered, therefore, stakeholders, community leaders, religious leaders, youth leaders should sensitise and mobilise their community people,” he said.

While explaining further that the exercise is not peculiar to any political party, he called on stakeholders to mobilize people at their disposal on the importance of acquiring voters cards.

Also speaking, a member of the parliament representing Ibadan northwest constituency, Barakat Adesina, revealed that the assembly agreed on partnering INEC in order to help people who have been busy registered and get their PVCs.

“We decided to partner with INEC in order to meet Nigerians who are eligible and willing to participate in next year election, at their point of need.”

The two-day Oyo State Mega Permanent Voters Card drive which features, fresh registration, transfer of polling unit, correction, replacement of damaged and lost PVCs, will come to an end tomorrow in compliance to the deadline set up by the INEC.

