Senator Abba Moro represents Benue South Senatorial District in the Ninth Senate. In this interview he speaks on insecurity in his constituency, the unending killings and banditry in the North and the dissent in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over throwing presidential ticket open among others.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Recently some communities in your Okpokwu Local Government Area came under the attack of armed herdsmen. How serious is this issue of killings in Benue State?

It’s very serious. Recently, we were attacked; Igama community in Okpokwu LGA was attacked. Also some communities in Orokam in Ogbadibo LGA were attacked and several persons were killed. In Orokam, two people were killed including a Councillor-elect. It is very sad.

You will recall that we have had these attacks in the various parts of the Benue South District particular in Agatu and Apa LGAs. And of course the same for Edumoga community in Omusu for instance where 22 people were killed in the recent past. So, it is a very sad development and it is a problem that is endemic and prevalent in Benue State and particularly in Benue South district. It is very sad and serious, and a source of concern to all of us.

I along with other concerned community leaders and the Benue State Government have been very concerned about the killings and we are working hard to make sure that history does not continue to repeat itself.

I have been encouraging security agencies to be more proactive and not reactive because what has happened in the past has always been that when attacks occur security agencies rush to the place and calm the situation and it recurs again and all that. I agree that our security agencies are thinned out and they do not have the numbers and sophistication to tackle the problem as it were, but I can assure you that everything is being done to ensure that these killings are stopped.

Talking about insecurity, it is common knowledge that the North is beleaguered. Why is the North struggling with the issue of banditry and kidnappings for so long?

The issue of banditry like you rightly noted has been prevalent in the North and it has continued to be. But the issue of criminality and crime is a general problem the world over and it’s like that in Nigeria and very many parts of the country apart from the North.

I think quite frankly, I feel very sad that it continues because the theoretical postulations that have been put forward as the reasons for crimes and criminality in Nigeria is the fact of bad governance. Extreme poverty has made it impossible or very difficult for Nigerians to live their lives the way they want to live their lives.

So, I think that is what is responsible. People feel that they don’t have access to the means of life and so they take to crimes and criminality. But it is not only in Nigeria that people don’t have access to means of livelihood.

I think that sufficient intelligence must be gathered to know exactly what is responsible for what is happening in Nigeria. But generally, the common view among Nigerians and the international community is that the government is not doing enough to provide for its citizens and that is why some of them take to crimes.

The issue of attacks and kidnappings on the Eke-Ugbokolo-Owukpa road in your district has recently taken a worrisome dimension. What do you think can be done to tackle the menace?

Certainly, something can be done to tackle the issue of insecurity along that axis but it is common knowledge that certain communities everywhere are more vulnerable to crimes and criminality. And sometimes from what have been gathered from the axis that you are talking about, the masterminds are not necessarily the members of those communities but people from elsewhere who come to perpetrate those crimes and then disappear into thin air.

Efforts are being made to ensure that it doesn’t continue to repeat itself. And that is why in addition to reinforcing Police presence in those areas, personnel of the Nigeria Army have also been drafted to that area. As I am talking to you now, there is a detachment of soldiers stationed in Okpoga the headquarters of Okpokwu LGA. Their presence and activities have actually led to a drastic reduction in those crimes. Recently, they are rearing their heads but I can assure you that people will also know that the soldiers are rising up to the occasion; and hopefully the activities of these criminals will be brought down drastically.

You’ve been a leading voice in the call for zoning of offices in the country, why are you passionate about the issue?

As a senator representing Benue South Senatorial District I have a very huge challenge of providing a legislative intervention to ensure that the zoning that is embedded in the constitution of the PDP is respected.

I have a very huge challenge and responsibility to also provide the legislative intervention that will make it possible for the entrenchment of effective rotation in the governance process such that the governorship will rotate among the senatorial districts, and quite frankly I am an apostle of the rotation of the presidency between the South and the North. That will bring some level of sanity and stability in our political process, and some level of unity in Nigeria.

If you know that as a Nigerian, as a Benue State person that one day you can assume the leadership of your community, then you have a very big sense of belonging, which is what the people of Benue South Senatorial District have been clamouring for. I want to tell you that yes, it is not yet Uhuru but all hopes are not lost because as long as we human beings continue to make our contributions to the political process, I want to believe that one day majority of Benue people, including the Tiv people will realize that the time has come for us in the Benue South Senatorial District to be supported to become governor in the state.

I think that way we will together join hands to develop the state. I believe that it will happen; and like I said it is my responsibility and the responsibility of my colleagues in the National Assembly and even in the Benue State House of Assembly to ensure that we provide the legislative intervention that will make it possible for the governorship of the states to effectively rotate among the senatorial districts.

After the recently held presidential primary election of your party the PDP, there have been dissenting voices in the party over the North clinching the presidential ticket. Why did your party opt for a northern presidential candidate?

My answer as to why the PDP decided to cede its presidential ticket to the North is simple. I can only say this, that the Nigerian situation is very dire and the PDP is in the opposition at the moment especially at the centre. And so in the wisdom of the leaders of the PDP, the Nigerian problems appear to be defiling solutions. And it is in that wisdom that the leadership of the party decided that for this time, in order to be able to wrest power from the ruling APC government that the PDP should put its best leg forward.

And putting the best leg forward therefore would mean the permutation that the best leg may not necessarily be in any particular zone. And therefore it became necessary to throw open the ticket of the party to the entirety of Nigeria, so that Nigerians can pick the best for the country at the moment. That is what has happened. And interestingly Nigerians in the PDP picked Atiku from the North to stand election for the party. I believe that at the end of the day it will pay off for Nigeria and the result will be obvious. That is what PDP has done, and we believe that it will serve the purpose of Nigeria and good governance.

You’ll recall that in 2015 we had this strange political alliances where several PDP members in North supported Muhammadu Buhari of the APC because he is from that part of the country; do you see a repeat of such in 2023 where APC members would rally support for Atiku Abubakar because he is from that part of the country irrespective of party affiliation?

It is a possibility; what is normal in politics and political life and process is change. I believe that times are changing and things also are changing and human beings change their attitudes by the day. And so I will not be surprised if APC members support the PDP and its presidential candidate and even the gubernatorial and senatorial candidates down to other candidates in the various elections. It is possible that if members of the party feel disaffected by the processes they may decide to support candidates rather than political parties. So it is a possibility.

What is your take on the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC?

Let me say this, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not a fantastic idea. It is not an abnormal idea so to say. We have had a history of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Nigeria in the past. We have had Abiola and Kingibe who were both Muslims and Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for them. But what is a little unacceptable in our present circumstances in Nigeria is that Nigeria is very polarized. Nigeria has never been as polarized as it is today in the history of this country. And we are polarized along political and religious lines and the rest of them. And people are very concerned about the dominance of one particular religion over others.

So that is the concern that Nigerians have now. I think that the conclusion of Nigerians is that the APC and its candidate have been very insensitive to the sensibility of Nigerians in the present circumstances that we have serious religious cleavages and lines; and picking a Muslim-Muslim ticket at this time, is honestly in the estimation of majority of Nigerians unacceptable. And so I think it is not the correct thing to do at this moment in time.

Against the expectations of the ruling APC your party the PDP emerged victorious in the last Osun state governorship election, how did your party pull it off?

Like I said Nigerians are yearning for change, the APC Government has performed very abysmally and Nigerians are very concerned about the deteriorating lives of the Nigerian people.

So they are looking for the best that can salvage the situation, that can rescue the situation which PDP represents at this moment and that is the reason why Osun People in their wisdom, in their majority, have chosen the candidate of the PDP as their governor.

We are very happy for it and it is a signal to what to expect. We must listen to Nigerians, we must listen to the people and pick the best candidate for our elections which PDP has demonstrated. You see all manner of crises all over the place especially in the APC because of the skewed manner in which they have chosen their candidates and Nigerians are not happy for it. And so if you pick the best candidates you’ll get the best results which Osun has demonstrated. We picked the best candidate and the best candidate won the election.