Dayo Johnson, Akure

An aspirant of the ruling All Progressive Congress, in the last senatorial primary elections in Ondo State, Dr Tola Awosika, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Awosika resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC last week.

Awosika’s spokesperson, Prince Segun Adesemoye, told newsmen in Akure, that Awosikas interest in politics is to support the unity and progress of the country, promote good governance and democracy and work for improved welfare of the people and sustainable development of their communities.

“Awosika decried the level of insecurity in this country, describing the attendant loss of lives as grossly unacceptable.

He therefore called for urgent proactive measures to stem the tide.

The Senatorial aspirant has therefore directed all his “loyalists and supporters and all members of the TEA Movement to join the PDP in their various wards and local Governments across the state while arrangements to register him at his ward has commenced.

Adesemoye said that the date for official declaration of Awosika will be announced shortly.

Recall that Awosika in his resignation letter had described the APC as haven of of vendetta and injustice

He lamented that ” it has become impossible for young vibrant people who are passionate about service and ready to give back to the people to achieve their desires in APC.

“It is my fervent belief that politics is about fulfilling the aspiration of the people and ensuring sustainable development of communities.

” I envisioned a political party where the youths are not just given access, but one in which all are treated equally and on merit.

“I joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State not because I was desperate to contest or attain position but for my passion to see a better society where both young and old are living peacefully with unfettered access to basic necessities they need to live meaningful, productive lives.

“I joined the senatorial race with the hope of giving the good people of Ondo Central Senatorial District an unusually responsible, accountable and purposeful representation; my team and I worked very hard and toured the six local Governments of the district.

“The acceptability and support we enjoyed was unbelievably overwhelming, the people heaved a sigh of relief and their hope was rekindled, they joined the train and were hoping for the breath of fresh air that we represent. The rest is history.

“After the primary elections, I got calls from my supporters across the country seeking to know our next move as the APC has become a haven of vendetta and injustice.

“We are left with no choice than to keep searching for better days and working hard to secure the future of the good people of Ondo State.